Cleveland Browns: Jamie Collins is dependable, accountable player

Since acquiring Jamie Collins in a trade with the New England Patriots, the Cleveland Browns have found him to be a dependable, accountable player. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Ranked near the bottom of the National Football League in several statistical categories, the Cleveland Browns sought out and added talent to bolster their defense at the NFL trade deadline in November.



And bolster their roster they did by trading a draft pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for linebacker Jamie Collins, a veteran defender that has proven versatile enough to contribute on his side of the ball as well as special teams.



“He has been really good,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “He is a dependable player. He is accountable. He is always there. We have asked a lot of him. We have played him in a couple different spots. He has taken all of that on and hasn’t blinked.



“You go back to when he first got here and just the whole dynamic of that, how it happened, he has never, ever blinked as far as that is concerned. That is a tribute to him. He came in here, fit in with his teammates and started playing. I have a lot of respect for him. Hopefully, as I said earlier, we can keep him around here.”



Over his career in New England, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Collins totaled 285 tackles, 10.5 sacks, five interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, four recoveries, one defensive touchdown and a blocked extra point.



Since joining the Browns (1-14) through a trade with the Super Bowl contending-Patriots nearly two months ago, Collins has registered 59 total tackles, including 39 solo stops and 20 assists, two sacks and one forced fumble over his seven starts.



“When you look at positions, he is a former quarterback,” defensive coordinator Ray Horton said. “He thinks like that. He sees the whole field. He understands what he is looking at. He understands splits. He understands plays, and he is a guy that loves football. I think he is opening up, meaning, ‘Okay, I understand the guy’s dynamic and who I am and what they are,’ and he is very encouraging out on the field.



“He is always going after the ball. He does this in the game. He gives us a chance to do a lot of different things. Obviously, the more pieces we get, the more things we will do with him and move him around and be the centerpiece of a defense that is going to be very dynamic because he allows you to do some things that are not traditional in defense. I am really excited about what he can do.”



Collins could enter free agency in the offseason if he does not reach a contract extension before then, but the Browns are hopeful the emerging veteran defender will return and again bolster a young group of players.



“I think he is a really good player,” Jackson said. “I just think we have asked him to do so many different things for our team. He is playing several different positions and that takes a toll. He can make game-changing, dynamic plays. There is no question. He has made some impact plays. If you see a guy do it one time, he can do it. It is definitely in there.”