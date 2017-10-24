Cleveland Browns: Joe Thomas underwent successful triceps surgery Tuesday

Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas underwent successful triceps surgery at University Hospitals Tuesday. (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas had successful arm surgery Tuesday, the team confirmed in a press release.

Thomas underwent successful surgery to repair a tear in his left triceps performed by Browns team physician, Dr. James Voos, at University Hospitals, and a full recovery is expected.

Thomas felt he was well on his way to becoming an 11-time Pro Bowl player, but a torn triceps tendon in his left arm in Sunday’s 12-9 loss to the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium brought his 2017 season to a premature end.

On first-and-10 from Tennessee’s 27-yard line, Browns running back Duke Johnson ran behind the left side of the offensive line for a three-yard gain. Thomas emerged from the pile holding his left arm and writhing in pain as he fell to the turf.

Tended to for several moments on the field, Thomas was helped to his feet and walked to the sidelines while talking with Browns medical personal.

Last December, Thomas was selected to his 10th Pro Bowl, and went 10 for 10 in all-star game nods since entering the league via the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft out of the University of Wisconsin. Thomas is the first Browns player ever selected to participate in 10 Pro Bowls.

Prior to the injury, Thomas played 10,363 consecutive snaps, which is believed to be the longest such streak in the history of the National Football League.

© 2017 WKYC-TV