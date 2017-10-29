Cleveland Browns lead Minnesota Vikings, 6-3, after first quarter of play

The Cleveland Browns held a 6-3 lead over the Minnesota Vikings after the first quarter of play from Twickenham Stadium. (Photo: Kirby Lee, Custom)

Early points off of a turnover gave the Cleveland Browns a 6-3 lead over the Minnesota Vikings after the first quarter of play in their 2017 International Series matchup at Twickenham Stadium outside of London, England.

The Browns capitalized on an early Vikings interception and turned the early miscue into a go-ahead touchdown and 6-0 lead with 11:20 to play in the first quarter.

On first-and-10 from the Minnesota 26-yard line, running back Isaiah Crowell took a handoff from rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, ran behind right guard Kevin Zeitler and sprinted through the Vikings defense on the way to his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Prior to the touchdown run, Kizer completed an 11-yard pass to rookie tight end David Njoku.

The Browns’ touchdown drive, which gave them their first lead since Week 5 against the New York Jets, was set up by an interception from linebacker Joe Schobert.

With the Vikings facing a third-and-eight from their own 40-yard line, quarterback Case Keenum threw toward wide receiver Laquan Treadwell, but defensive end Carl Nassib got his hand in the passing lane and batted the ball into the air, where Schobert corralled the interception and returned it for an eight-yard gain.

Much like the Browns, the Vikings got their first points of the game off of a turnover.

After Cleveland fumbled away a punt on special teams, Minnesota kicker Kai Forbath converted a 35-yard field goal and cut the Browns’ lead down to three points, 6-3, with 5:27 to play in the first quarter.

On fourth-and-three from their own 46-yard line, the Vikings elected to punt the ball away to the Browns, but backup returner Bryce Treggs mishandled the kick and linebacker Emmanuel Lamur recovered the turnover at Cleveland’s 20-yard line.

However, the Vikings were backed up 15 yards for a player trying to remove others from the pile as the scrum ensued over the fumble. The unnecessary roughness penalty set up the Vikings with a first-and-10 from Cleveland’s 35-yard line instead of starting the drive in the red zone.

