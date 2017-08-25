Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown speaks out against national anthem protests

CLEVELAND - For the past couple of weeks, the Cleveland Browns organization has found itself linked to the national anthem protests that have become increasingly prevalent in the NFL.
On Thursday, the most prominent player in franchise history, Jim Brown, weighed in.
In an interview with ThePostGame.com, the Hall of Fame running back was asked for his thoughts on former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who is currently absent from an NFL roster after choosing to kneel during the playing of the national anthem throughout the 2016 season. Brown seemed to take issue with Kaepernick's activism, stating that when a player signs with a team, he should abide by its rules.
"You have to understand there's intelligence that's involved, OK? I can't be two things at once that contradict each other. If I sign for money, then the people I sign with, they have rules and regulations."
.@JimBrownNFL32 gives us the 'real deal' on @Kaepernick7, flag, anthem and being an activist. pic.twitter.com/MMcLX3dteb— ThePostGame (@ThePostGame) August 24, 2017
Brown, who has taken part in several social activist causes since his playing career came to an end in 1965, then turned his attention toward the national anthem protests, which began with Kaepernick's attempt to bring awareness to what he saw as racial injustice in America.
"I'm going to give you the real deal: I'm an American," Brown said. "I don't desecrate my flag and my national anthem. I'm not gonna do anything against the flag and national anthem. I'm going to work within those situations. But this is my country, and I'll work out the problems, but I'll do it in an intelligent manner."
On Monday, several Browns players knelt in prayer during the playing of the national anthem prior to the team's preseason victory over the New York Giants. The protest came a week after Cleveland coach Hue Jackson made controversial remarks stating that while he recognized his players' right to protest, he hoped that they wouldn't. Jackson later attempted to clarify his comments and said that the Browns players who protested on Monday did so after meeting with him.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs