Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas suffers triceps injury, ending consecutive snaps streak

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas’ consecutive snaps streak came to an end in the third quarter of play against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday.

On first-and-10 from Tennessee’s 27-yard line, Browns running back Duke Johnson ran behind the left side of his offensive line for a three-yard gain. Thomas emerged from the pile holding his left arm and writhing in pain as he fell to the turf.

Attended to for several moments on the field, Thomas was helped to his feet and walked to the sidelines while talking with Browns medical personal.

Prior to the injury, Thomas had played 10,363 consecutive snaps, which is believed to be the longest such streak in the history of the National Football league. It was announced after the drive that Thomas suffered a triceps injury and would not return to the game.

A franchise-record 10-time Pro Bowl player, Thomas was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft out of the University of Wisconsin.

