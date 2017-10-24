Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas undergoes surgery, tweets pic from hospital

Joe Thomas' season may be over, but the future Hall of Famer is still keeping his spirits up.
The Browns' left tackle underwent season-ending surgery today for a torn left triceps he suffered during the team's 12-9 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. While the 10-time Pro Bowler has said he's not sure if he's played his last NFL game, he was all smiles after going under the knife this morning, posting a photo on Twitter with the caption, "Let's do this!"
Let’s do this! pic.twitter.com/al39gLDA4N— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) October 24, 2017
Thomas has been a rock of consistency for the Browns over the past 11 seasons, never missing a snap prior to Sunday's injury despite playing on just one team with a winning record (his rookie year of 2007). Many of his teammates admitted to having tears in their eyes when Thomas was taken off the field.
Second-year lineman Spencer Drango replaced Thomas at left tackle, and was inconsistent at times. It is unknown if Hue Jackson will stick with the 2016 fifth-round pick.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs