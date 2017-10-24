Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas undergoes surgery, tweets pic from hospital

(Photo: Joe Thomas/Twitter)

Joe Thomas' season may be over, but the future Hall of Famer is still keeping his spirits up.

The Browns' left tackle underwent season-ending surgery today for a torn left triceps he suffered during the team's 12-9 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. While the 10-time Pro Bowler has said he's not sure if he's played his last NFL game, he was all smiles after going under the knife this morning, posting a photo on Twitter with the caption, "Let's do this!"

Thomas has been a rock of consistency for the Browns over the past 11 seasons, never missing a snap prior to Sunday's injury despite playing on just one team with a winning record (his rookie year of 2007). Many of his teammates admitted to having tears in their eyes when Thomas was taken off the field.

Second-year lineman Spencer Drango replaced Thomas at left tackle, and was inconsistent at times. It is unknown if Hue Jackson will stick with the 2016 fifth-round pick.

