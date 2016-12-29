Cleveland Browns may switch Cam Erving to tackle

The Cleveland Browns may switch center Cam Erving (74) to right tackle. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Whether it be both of the guard positions or center, second-year Cleveland Browns blocker Cameron Erving has played in a lot of different spots along the offensive line, and that list could get bigger when the team takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field Sunday afternoon.



The Browns are looking at moving Erving over to right tackle, where the team has struggled against quicker, aggressive corner pass rushers.



“It is definitely a little exciting just to be able to potentially have that opportunity to go out and play tackle again,” Erving said after Wednesday’s practice. “Although I have never played right tackle, it would be definitely cool to be able to go out there and play a game at right tackle and just kind of gauge where I am at. We will see.”



With mention of a potential move from center to right tackle, Erving knows he will be auditioning and getting evaluated in the regular-season finale to see what potential there is for him going into the 2017 season.



“If anything does happen, we will see,” Erving said. “It is the last game of the season, and it is what the coaches want to see. They want to see different combinations, and maybe, I play right tackle in the game, maybe I don’t, but only time will tell.”



The 2016 season was supposed to be one of development for Erving, who struggled so mightily in his rookie year in 2015 that he was benched until injuries besieged the offensive line and forced him back into the lineup.



From the outset, Erving struggled with snapping the ball to the quarterback in the shotgun formation, and also, with his blocking of defensive tackles. As such, the Browns had several over-the-head snaps and allowed five different quarterbacks to suffer injuries.



Yet, Erving felt there was improvement through the first 15 weeks of the season.



“Just as a center, being able to take more compact footwork,” Erving said. “I am a big guy in there in the middle and just being able to move around and not be tripping over people because we had a lot of those situations earlier in the season, but it is football and things like that are going to happen.



“When you have a tall center, those are the things that we focused on most of the season, just trying to make sure we minimize tripping over each other and just making sure we stay compact and just playing physical. Those are the things I feel like I have improved on the most.”