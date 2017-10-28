Cleveland Browns-Minnesota Vikings in London: TV channel, live stream, lineups | October 29, 2017

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 22: DeShone Kizer #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws for a first down in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

Still searching for their first win of the 2017 season, the Cleveland Browns (0-7) will face the Minnesota Vikings (5-2) in London on Sunday, October 29.

You can find the TV channel, start time, live stream information, odds and all other information necessary for viewing the game below.

Cleveland Browns-Minnesota Vikings game info, TV channel, start time, how to watch online/live stream, radio info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2017

Location: Twickenham Stadium in London

Start time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

How to watch online/live stream: NFL Game Pass

Radio: Cleveland Browns Radio Network

Cleveland Browns-Minnesota Vikings betting odds, lines, over-under

Betting line: Minnesota +9.5

Over-under: 37.5

Odds: Minnesota -450, Cleveland +355

Cleveland Browns-Minnesota Vikings depth charts

Cleveland Browns depth chart

Minnesota Vikings depth chart

