Cleveland Browns-Minnesota Vikings in London: TV channel, live stream, lineups | October 29, 2017

Still searching for their first win of the 2017 season, the Cleveland Browns (0-7) will face the Minnesota Vikings (5-2) in London on Sunday, October 29.
You can find the TV channel, start time, live stream information, odds and all other information necessary for viewing the game below.
Cleveland Browns-Minnesota Vikings game info, TV channel, start time, how to watch online/live stream, radio info
Date: Sunday, October 29, 2017
Location: Twickenham Stadium in London
Start time: 9:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: NFL Network
How to watch online/live stream: NFL Game Pass
Radio: Cleveland Browns Radio Network
Cleveland Browns-Minnesota Vikings betting odds, lines, over-under
Betting line: Minnesota +9.5
Over-under: 37.5
Odds: Minnesota -450, Cleveland +355
Cleveland Browns-Minnesota Vikings depth charts
