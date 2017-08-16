Cleveland Browns name Brock Osweiler starting QB for second preseason game

Quarterback Brock Osweiler looks down the field for an open teammate during a drill at Cleveland Browns Training Camp in Berea. (Photo: Matt Florjancic, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns have named veteran Brock Osweiler the starting quarterback for the team’s Monday Night Football preseason game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21.

Browns coach Hue Jackson announced the decision following Tuesday’s practice after a week of reevaluation of the quarterbacks after the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints last Thursday night.

Against the Saints, Osweiler completed six of his 14 attempts for 42 yards, and rushed for 10 yards on a scramble out of the pocket to the left side of the formation. After three straight three-and-outs to start the game, Osweiler led a 13-play, 61-yard drive, but a deflected pass at the goal line on fourth down spoiled the effort.

The first-team offense accounted for 76 yards with Osweiler at the helm.

Osweiler maintained the starting job despite positive results from rookie third-string quarterback DeShone Kizer, who was elevated to the second-team offense after being third on the depth chart through the first two weeks of camp and the preseason opener.

Kizer played the entire second half and completed 11 of his 18 passes for 184 yards and a 45-yard touchdown in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter on the way to leading the Browns to a 20-14 victory over the Saints.

On Kizer’s first drive of the game, he accounted for 24 yards between his passing and rushing abilities. Kizer completed three of his first four passes for 11 yards and rushed for another 13 on two carries, including a long run of seven yards.

Then, on the Browns’ next possession, Kizer engineered a five-play, 60-yard drive in less than three minutes, and the offense punctuated the possession with a one-yard touchdown carry from running back Terrence Magee.

After a kickoff out of bounds gave the Browns a first and 10 from their own 40-yard line, Kizer tested the Saints deep and completed a 52-yard pass to wide receiver Richard Mullaney that moved the ball from the Cleveland 47-yard line to the New Orleans one.

On the next drive, Kizer threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to second-year wide receiver Jordan Payton and gave the Browns the game-winning six-point margin over the Saints with 1:52 to play in the fourth quarter.

