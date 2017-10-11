Cleveland Browns name Kevin Hogan as new starting quarterback

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are doing the quarterback shuffle once again.
Kevin Hogan has been named as starting quarterback for Game 6 of the season against the Houston Texans this coming Sunday.
“I’ve made the decision to start Kevin this week,” Coach Hue Jackson said in a statement Wednesday.. “We’ve liked what Kevin has been able to do within our offense when he’s been in there and he will start on Sunday because that’s what we feel is best for our team at this point in time. This does not change the way we feel about DeShone [Kizer] going forward. He has worked extremely hard and still very much has a bright future. Right now, it’s better for him and his development to back up Kevin.”
The Browns haven’t won a game this season.
