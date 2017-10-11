Cleveland Browns name Kevin Hogan as new starting quarterback

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are doing the quarterback shuffle once again.

Kevin Hogan has been named as starting quarterback for Game 6 of the season against the Houston Texans this coming Sunday.

“I’ve made the decision to start Kevin this week,” Coach Hue Jackson said in a statement Wednesday.. “We’ve liked what Kevin has been able to do within our offense when he’s been in there and he will ‪start on Sunday because that’s what we feel is best for our team at this point in time. This does not change the way we feel about DeShone [Kizer] going forward. He has worked extremely hard and still very much has a bright future. Right now, it’s better for him and his development to back up Kevin.”

The Browns haven’t won a game this season.

