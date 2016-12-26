WKYC
Cleveland Browns ‘perfect season' parade canceled

WKYC 7:44 AM. EST December 26, 2016

CLEVELAND -- Plans to host a parade celebrating the Browns’ perfect 0-16 season were nixed after the team nabbed their first victory this year against the San Diego Charges on Christmas Eve.

“There’s always next year!” the parade’s creator, Chris McNeil, tweeted Saturday.

Since the parade was canceled, money raised to host the event is being donated.

“Thanks to a very generous donation from @clepizza, we are now at $8,000 / 32,000 meals for the @CleFoodBank! THANK U,” McNeil tweeted.

 

 

