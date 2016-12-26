Cleveland Browns ‘perfect season' parade canceled

CLEVELAND -- Plans to host a parade celebrating the Browns’ perfect 0-16 season were nixed after the team nabbed their first victory this year against the San Diego Charges on Christmas Eve.

“There’s always next year!” the parade’s creator, Chris McNeil, tweeted Saturday.

Since the parade was canceled, money raised to host the event is being donated.

“Thanks to a very generous donation from @clepizza, we are now at $8,000 / 32,000 meals for the @CleFoodBank! THANK U,” McNeil tweeted.

Thanks to a very generous donation from @clepizza, we are now at $8,000 / 32,000 meals for the @CleFoodBank!

THANK Uhttps://t.co/U6WDDGT4cj pic.twitter.com/Dl7m9r4ir6 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 25, 2016

(© 2016 WKYC)