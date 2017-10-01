Cleveland Browns' perfect season parade to return this year

October has begun, but Halloween isn't the only thing haunting Browns fans this season.

With a 31-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, the Cleveland Browns are now 0-4 in AFC North Division.

Instead of sulking, a group of Browns fans are planning to celebrate if the Browns' loosing streak continues.

The Browns Perfect Season Parade is back as a Facebook event.

You may remember a similar event being planned for last year, but was foiled after 20-17 win by the Browns over the Chargers on Christmas eve.

Scheduled for January 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium, organizers say it's "Celebrating perfection from the team that has given us nothing to celebrate since 1999. Here we go again 😜."

