Pittsburgh Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Landry Jones (not pictured) as Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) defends during the second quarter at Heinz Field. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

The Cleveland Browns let one slip away against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North Division game at Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon.

Up by two scores in the first half, the Browns (1-15) failed to hold onto the lead and gave up two second-half scores and a touchdown in overtime on the way to a 27-21 loss to the AFC North Division champion and playoff-bound Steelers (11-5), their 13th consecutive loss at Heinz Field.

Pittsburgh quarterback Landry Jones threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cobi Hamilton late in the overtime period, and it gave the Steelers a 27-21 win over the Browns.

Jones’ touchdown pass capped off a nine-play, 75-yard drive that answered a Browns field goal on the opening drive of overtime. Jones completed six of his eight pass attempts in the overtime period, including a six-yard throw to wide receiver DeMarcus Ayers on fourth-and-two from Cleveland’s 32-yard line.

Starting in place of Ben Roethlisberger, who was resting ahead of the postseason, Jones completed 24 of his 37 throws for 277 yards and three touchdowns against one interception, and backup running back DeAngelo Williams added 67 yards and two scores, one rushing and one receiving, in the win over the Browns.

Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III completed 29 of his 40 attempts for 232 yards and two touchdowns, but committed two turnovers and took a sack in the fourth quarter that preceded a missed 49-yard field goal attempt from kicker Cody Parkey.

In a losing effort, Browns running back Isaiah Crowell gained 152 yards on 19 carries.

