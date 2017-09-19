Cleveland Browns place receiver Corey Coleman on injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns placed wide receiver Corey Coleman on injured reserve after he suffered a broken hand in last Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns placed wide receiver Corey Coleman on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Coleman was placed on injured reserve because of a broken hand that he suffered in last Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, but could be designated for return at some point this season should the Browns’ medical staff deem it possible for a comeback after he recovers from surgery.

Should Coleman be designated for return, he will be eligible to practice in six weeks and must miss at least eight weeks before playing in another game.

Each team can designate two players for return from injured reserve during the season.

Browns coach Hue Jackson confirmed the injury while addressing the media Monday, and Coleman, who lost six games during his rookie season in 2016 because of a broken bone in his right hand, already underwent a procedure from University Hospitals chief hand surgeon Dr. Kevin Malone to repair the damage.

“Don’t know the timetable, but hopefully, we’ll get him back,” Jackson said. “We’ll see how everything unfolds. Until everything is done will we know exactly which direction to go.

“I think he was getting better. There’s no question about that, and he was definitely heading in the right direction, so it’s unfortunate. It’s unfortunate, but it’s something we go through, and we’ve got to get through it.”

After two games in 2017, Coleman was tied for second on the team with six receptions, which he turned into 62 yards and one touchdown. Averaging 10.3 yards per catch, Coleman is the only Browns receiver with a touchdown this season.

In 2016, Coleman suffered a broken bone in his right hand in the week leading up to the third game of the season and missed six weeks of play. However, the 2016 injury did not require surgery.

In two years with the Browns, Coleman has been on the receiving end of 39 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns over 12 games, all of which he started.

In addition to placing Coleman on injured reserve, the Browns signed defensive lineman Tyrone Holmes and wide receiver Jordan Leslie to the practice squad and released defensive backs Najee Murray and Channing Stribling from the practice squad.

