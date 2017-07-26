Cleveland Browns QB Brock Osweiler focuses on controlling the controllables

Cleveland Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler focuses on controlling the controllables as the 2017 season is set to get underway with the start of training camp. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler has not been guaranteed anything since being acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans on March 9, the first day of the new National Football League season.

And that was okay with Osweiler, as during the organized team activities portion of the offseason program, he went about his business learning the offense run by head coach Hue Jackson without regard to what will happen to his spot on the roster.

“There was a coach that I played for in college and he told me only worry about the things that you can control,” Osweiler said during OTAs. “From the time of the trade, that is what I have done, and I couldn’t be any more excited to be here.

“From the day I arrived, you couldn’t have been welcomed in a better way. This has been an incredible experience so far.”

Last March, Osweiler signed a four-year, $72 million contract but struggled in his first, and only season with the Texans. Osweiler’s contract with the Texans had language in it that fully guaranteed two years and $37 million.

In five NFL seasons, four with the Denver Broncos and the one with the Texans, Osweiler completed 488 of his 815 attempts (59.9 percent) for 5,083 yards and 26 touchdowns against 22 interceptions over 36 career games.

Osweiler has a career passer rating of 77.4.

“I’m only going to worry about the things I can control -- my effort, my attitude, how hard I work, how hard I study, and that is really what my focus is on right now,” Osweiler said.

Osweiler earned the four-year contract after stepping in for future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning for part of the 2015 season, one that ended with the Broncos beating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

Osweiler completed 170 of his 275 attempts (61.8 percent) for 1,967 yards and 10 touchdowns against six interceptions, but when given the chance to start without a challenge in Houston, he struggled mightily.

Although the Texans won the AFC South Division in 2016 and beat the Oakland Raiders in the Wildcard Round, the 6-foot-8, 235-pound Osweiler completed 301 of his 510 attempts for 2,957 yards and 15 touchdowns against 16 interceptions in 15 games.

“Anytime you are in a competition with other guys at your position, it brings out the best in you, and it is certainly the best thing for the team because the best player at that position is going to play,” Osweiler said. “Ultimately, that should lead to wins for your football team.

“I think it is great that we are all out here competing every single day. We are all pushing each other. We are all helping each other out. There is no friction in the room or anything like that. We are just working as a unit, which is great to see because I think it is going to bring out the best in everybody.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV