Cleveland Browns QB DeShone Kizer anxious to rebound from 'one of worst performances ever'

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer had a performance he would rather forget about in his first road start in the National Football League, a 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday.

Kizer committed four turnovers, including three interceptions, two of which came after he returned from a migraine, and a fumble on a strip sack early in the game.

“Absolutely, that was one of my worst performances ever in any sport I’ve ever played, and I’m definitely going to try to make that the biggest learning experience that I possibly can and grow as much as I can from it,” Kizer said after Monday’s meetings.

“Absolutely, as a competitor, you do get angry. That is one of my poorest performances that I’ve ever had. I’m just going to try to use it as motivation going into this week to make sure that I can prove to my teammates, prove to the Cleveland fans and prove to this organization the type of guy that I actually am.”

Kizer went six of 11 with an interception before being pulled from the game because of the migraine, and in relief, reserve quarterback Kevin Hogan completed five of his 11 attempts for 118 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

After returning to the game on the second drive of the third quarter, Kizer completed nine of his final 20 throws, but had two interceptions. He finished his second NFL start 15 of 31 for 182 yards and one touchdown against three interceptions, as well as a lost fumble.

“Just putting the ball in uncompromising positions for my receivers is half of it,” Kizer said. “Throwing the ball across your body, putting the ball a little hard on a running back coming out of the backfield, which ends up in a tipped ball, those plays happen in the NFL if the ball is not exactly where it needs to be. It is my job to do whatever I can this week to try to limit those uncompromising positions for my receivers.”

Although Kizer wants a different result after the second loss of the season, his process will not change as the Browns prepare for their second consecutive road game, which comes against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.

“We need to make sure that when we are out there that we are on it, and that every time that it is time to hop in the huddle, everyone is in their position, and when we break that huddle, get to the line quickly,” Kizer said.

“It is something that coach put a big emphasis on in training camp, and we are going to continue to put a big emphasis on. Especially when you are on the road and there is some communication things with noise, you are going to make sure that you are set as fast as you can and get the look as fast as you can.”

