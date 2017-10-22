Cleveland Browns QB DeShone Kizer 'not going to talk about personal life'

Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer was "not going to talk about his personal life" after video was discovered of him at a bar well past midnight Friday. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer was not in a good mood when he addressed the media following Sunday’s 12-9 loss to the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium, and it did not just have to do with being pulled early in the second half.

Following the loss, Kizer was asked about a video that shows him at a bar well after midnight on Friday night, and was not in much of a mood to address the situation.

“I am not here to talk about my personal life,” Kizer said twice before briefly addressing the situation.

“I was out. I was at the facility the next day, preparing for the game and the game right before that. Once again, I am not here to talk about my personal life.”

Although Kizer did not want to discuss the alleged video, Browns coach Hue Jackson did when he became aware of it.

“It means a lot to me,” Jackson said. “A guy’s personal time is his personal time, but I still think that is not what our guys do. I think our guys work at what they do, and I would be surprised if that happened. I have never heard of that. I don’t think DeShone has that kind of character or personality that way. That is what it is.”

During the second half, Jackson benched Kizer mid-game for the second time in three weeks, this time in favor of second-year signal-caller Cody Kessler. Kizer completed 12 of his 20 attempts for 114 yards, but threw two more interceptions and has a league-high 11 passing turnovers in just six starts this season.

In relief, Kessler completed 10 of his 19 throws for 121 yards with one interception.

“A little frustrating,” Kizer said. “I felt as an offense, we were playing pretty well in the first half. Obviously, end [the first half on] a tough turnover. To start the second half, obviously a tough turnover.

As an offense, I felt like we were starting to head in the right direction to winning the football game. When an adjustment like that is made, of course, I am going to be frustrated.”

In his first six NFL starts, Kizer completed 93 of his 179 attempts (51.9 percent) for 965 yards with three touchdowns against 11 interceptions, and that is why Jackson is not yet rechristening him the Browns’ starter for the remainder of the year.

And following his 22nd loss in 23 games as Browns coach, Jackson stated that “everything, right now, is on the table,” including playing multiple quarterbacks over the final nine weeks of the season.

“You can only control what you can control,” Kizer said. “I just look forward to learning from this and being ready whenever my number is called.

“You continue to take every rep for what it is and make sure that anytime you have the opportunity to step in there that you learn as much as you can because in the position that we are in right now, you never know how many reps you are going to get.”

