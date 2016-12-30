Cleveland Browns' Ray Horton to donate $5,000 to Food Bank

BEREA, OHIO - JULY 29, 2013: Defensive coordinator Ray Horton of the Cleveland Browns talks to defensive back Johnson Bademosi #24 during practice at the Cleveland Browns Headquarters in Berea, Ohio on July 29, 2013. (Photo: Diamond Images, 2013 Diamond Images)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Browns' 'perfect 0-16 season' parade was nixed due to the team's Christmas Eve win over San Diego, but its effects continue to have an impact.

Funds raised by a GoFundMe account intended for the parade were donated to the Cleveland Food Bank. More than $10,000 resulted in more than 40,000 meals for Northeast Ohio families.

On Friday, Browns' defensive coordinator Ray Horton announced that he and his wife intend to donate $5,000 to the Food Bank.

"Next year, hopefully, they will give us a parade for doing it the right way because we want to do what Pittsburgh did. We want to win the AFC North. That is what we are fighting for. With that, Pittsburgh," Horton said Friday. "I didn’t really hear the parade. Other people told me about it. I didn’t really know anything about it until they told me. Then I heard later that they were going to give it to the Food Bank, which I think that is a great idea to help other people."

The Browns close out the season in Pittsburgh this Sunday.