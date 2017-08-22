Cleveland Browns release DL Desmond Bryant, sign DL Brandon Thompson

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 3, 2016: Defensive end Desmond Bryant #92 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the passer during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 3, 2016 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Pittsburgh won 28-12. (Photo: Diamond Images, 2016 Diamond Images)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Tuesday evening, releasing veteran defensive lineman Desmond Bryant and signing DL Brandon Thompson.

Bryant's departure would seem to open the door for young Trevon Coley to be one of the starters on the line when the season begins.

In a statement, Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown praised Bryant, "We’d like to thank Des for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns in his time with our organization. He proved to be a leader and tone setter along our defensive front and we wish him well.”

Bryant came to Cleveland as a free agent in 2013 and started 41 games for the Browns. He missed all of last year after tearing a pectoral muscle during a July 2016 workout.

Thompson is entering his seventh NFL season out of Clemson. Originally selected by Cincinnati in the third round of the 2012 draft, he has appeared in 39 games and logged 53 tackles and three sacks.

