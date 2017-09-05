Cleveland Browns release first depth chart of 2017 season

Aug 31, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mike Dinovo, USA Today)

CLEVELAND - Five days ahead of their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2017 regular season.

Browns Week 1 Unofficial Depth Chart — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 5, 2017

The Browns' Week 1 depth chart includes the team's latest waiver wire additions from over the weekend, as well as the apparent news that defensive tackle Danny Shelton will miss Cleveland's season opener on Sunday due to his lingering knee injury.

Also of note from the Browns' Week 1 depth chart:

Cody Kessler is listed as the backup quarterback to starter DeShone Kizer, with Kevin Hogan and Josh Woodrum behind him. Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson said on Monday that the team employing four quarterbacks on its active roster was likely temporary.

Wide receiver Sammie Coates is listed as the backup to starter Corey Coleman. The Browns acquired Coates in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers over the weekend.

Left guard Joel Bitonio is expected to start at left guard. Bitonio had missed the majority of training camp due to a knee injury.

First-round pick David Njoku is listed as the Browns' third-string tight end, behind starter Randall Telfer and backup Seth DeValve.

With Shelton out of the lineup, Trevon Coley and Jamie Meder are expected to start at defensive tackle, with rookies Caleb Brantley and Larry Ogunjobi backing them up.

There is no backup middle linebacker listed for starter Joe Schobert.

First-round pick Jabrill Peppers will start at safety, kick and punt returner.

