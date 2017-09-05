WKYC
Close

Cleveland Browns release first depth chart of 2017 season

Ben Axelrod, WKYC 1:30 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

CLEVELAND - Five days ahead of their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2017 regular season.

The Browns' Week 1 depth chart includes the team's latest waiver wire additions from over the weekend, as well as the apparent news that defensive tackle Danny Shelton will miss Cleveland's season opener on Sunday due to his lingering knee injury.

Also of note from the Browns' Week 1 depth chart:

Cody Kessler is listed as the backup quarterback to starter DeShone Kizer, with Kevin Hogan and Josh Woodrum behind him. Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson said on Monday that the team employing four quarterbacks on its active roster was likely temporary.

  • Wide receiver Sammie Coates is listed as the backup to starter Corey Coleman. The Browns acquired Coates in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers over the weekend.
  • Left guard Joel Bitonio is expected to start at left guard. Bitonio had missed the majority of training camp due to a knee injury.
  • First-round pick David Njoku is listed as the Browns' third-string tight end, behind starter Randall Telfer and backup Seth DeValve.
  • With Shelton out of the lineup, Trevon Coley and Jamie Meder are expected to start at defensive tackle, with rookies Caleb Brantley and Larry Ogunjobi backing them up.
  • There is no backup middle linebacker listed for starter Joe Schobert.
  • First-round pick Jabrill Peppers will start at safety, kick and punt returner.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Cleveland Browns claim five players after roster cuts

WKYC

Brock Osweiler, John Greco among Cleveland Browns' final roster cuts

WKYC

Cleveland Browns acquire WR Sammie Coates from Pittsburgh Steelers

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories