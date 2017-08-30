Cleveland Browns release Joe Haden

(Photo: Tim Dubravetz)

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have terminated the contract of DB Joe Haden.

The team announced the news early Wednesday morning.

“We want to thank Joe for all he has done for this organization both on and off the field,” said Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown. “He has been a great teammate and a true asset to the Cleveland community. These are very difficult decisions, we have the utmost respect for Joe and in my eyes, he will always be a Cleveland Brown.”

Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson also weighed in.

“Joe gave everything he had for the Cleveland Browns and that’s all you can ask for as a coach,” Jackson said. “He was a leader on and off the field. I wish him all the best as he continues his career.”

Haden joined the Browns as a first-round pick in 2010 and was selected to two Pro Bowls. He appeared in 90 games with 81 starts. He logged 376 tackles, 101 passes defensed, 19 interceptions, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Last season, he started all 13 games he appeared and totaled 48 tackles, 11 passes defensed and tied for the team-lead with three interceptions.

In 2015, Haden was named Special Olympics’ Global Ambassador, becoming the first professional football player to ever hold that distinction. Among his many charitable endeavors in the Cleveland area, Haden hosted numerous youth football camps and made multiple sizable donations to benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

