Cleveland Browns release Josh McCown and Tramon Williams

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 13: Josh McCown #13 of the Cleveland Browns passes against the New York Jets during the game at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have confirmed the releases of a pair of veterans, QB Josh McCown and CB Tramon Williams on Tuesday.

McCown, 37, played 13 games for the Browns in two seasons, making 11 starts. He completed 60% of his passes, throwing for 3,209 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. McCown set the Browns single-game record with 457 passing yards in a win over the Ravens in 2015.

Williams, 33, played 27 games for the Browns over the last two seasons, starting 22 of them.

The moves make financial sense for the Browns according to agent-turned-CBS Sports analyst Joel Corry:

The Browns cutting Josh McCown & Tramon Willams frees up $11.3M of salary cap room & leaves $1,166,668 in dead money. — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) February 7, 2017

The Browns have over $105M of 2017 salary cap space again after cutting Tramon Williams & Josh McCown. — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) February 7, 2017

The Browns now have three quarterbacks on their roster: Robert Griffin III, Cody Kessler, and Kevin Hogan.

