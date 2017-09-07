Cleveland Browns release safety Calvin Pryor after reported fight with teammate

Cleveland Browns defensive back Calvin Pryor (25) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

The Browns have released safety Calvin Pryor, the team confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Hue Jackson confirms that Calvin Pryor has been released. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 7, 2017

According to NFL Network analysts Ian Rappaport and Mike Garafolo, the 25-year-old defensive back got into a fight with teammate Ricardo Louis before practice Thursday. It is unknown what started the fight, or what Louis' eventual fate will be.

Sources: #Browns are expected to release S Calvin Pryor just a few days before the opener after a fight with a teammate before practice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2017

The Browns teammate that got into a fight with Calvin Pryor is WR Ricardo Lewis, sources say. No word on his fate. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 7, 2017

A former first round pick out of Louisville, Pryor spent the last three seasons with the New York Jets, where he made 191 tackles and intercepted two passes. The Browns acquired him three months ago in a trade for receiver Demario Davis, and he was expected to start at safety alongside rookie Jabril Peppers.

The news of Pryor's release goes with the announcement that number one overall pick Myles Garrett will miss time with a high ankle sprain. The Browns will open the season this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for more passing yards (5,490) against Cleveland than any other player in NFL history.

