WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Cleveland Browns release safety Calvin Pryor after reported fight with teammate

Tyler Carey , WKYC 2:58 PM. EDT September 07, 2017

The Browns have released safety Calvin Pryor, the team confirmed Thursday afternoon.

According to NFL Network analysts Ian Rappaport and Mike Garafolo, the 25-year-old defensive back got into a fight with teammate Ricardo Louis before practice Thursday. It is unknown what started the fight, or what Louis' eventual fate will be.

A former first round pick out of Louisville, Pryor spent the last three seasons with the New York Jets, where he made 191 tackles and intercepted two passes. The Browns acquired him three months ago in a trade for receiver Demario Davis, and he was expected to start at safety alongside rookie Jabril Peppers.

The news of Pryor's release goes with the announcement that number one overall pick Myles Garrett will miss time with a high ankle sprain. The Browns will open the season this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for more passing yards (5,490) against Cleveland than any other player in NFL history.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns return to practice after Myles Garrett injury report

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories