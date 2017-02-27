Cleveland Browns release WR Andrew Hawkins

Andrew Hawkins #16 of the Cleveland Browns makes a catch as Corey Graham #20 of the Buffalo Bills defends during the first half at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 30, 2014 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski, 2014 Getty Images)

BEREA, OHIO - The Cleveland Browns have released wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, the team announced Monday.

Hawkins, 30, spent the past three seasons with the Browns, his best year being in 2014 when he started 15 games, totaling 63 catches for 824 yards.

Hawkins was plagued by injury in 2015, including two concussions in one month. He appeared in eight games, making 27 catches for 276 yards.

Last season, Hawkins started five games but appeared in all 16, accumulating 324 yards on 33 receptions. He had three touchdown catches, tying him for second among the team.

On Monday morning, Hawkins tweeted the following:

He also posted this video via Uninterrupted:

"As of today, I am officially a former Cleveland Brown." — @hawk pic.twitter.com/b0iGEv0lmL — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) February 27, 2017

Hawkins released the following statement via news release Monday:

“I'm so grateful for my time in Cleveland, I will never forget my first tryout as a Brown back in 2008, praying for the opportunity to wear the Orange and Brown on Sundays,” said Hawkins. “Thank you to Jimmy and Dee Haslam, who have been both incredible owners and role models throughout my time here and I'm forever grateful for the opportunity they granted me. Thank you to Sashi Brown and Hue Jackson, who have supported me both on and off the field and will continue to be mentors to me for years to come. Thank you to my incredible teammates for allowing me the opportunity to be one of your captains, it was an honor to battle with you, week in and week out. And lastly, thank you Cleveland Browns fans, you are one of the best fanbases in all of the world, and the support you've given my family and I the last three seasons will not soon be forgotten. Your support and your passion is what drives this city and I can't wait to one day celebrate a Cleveland Browns Championship with all of you. No matter where I play next, I will always be part of the Browns family.”

