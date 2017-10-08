Cleveland Browns remain winless after 17-14 loss to New York Jets

Cleveland Browns punter Britton Colquitt (4) consoles kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) after Gonzalez missed his second field goal of the game during the first half against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Two second-half touchdown passes from quarterback Josh McCown gave the New York Jets a 17-14 come-from-behind victory over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday afternoon.

The Jets improved to 3-2 on the campaign, and despite being considered one of the worst teams in the National Football League by many media outlets before the season, find themselves on a three-game winning streak.

Conversely, the Browns dropped to 0-5 on the year and have a six-game losing streak dating back to the final game of the 2016 regular season.

McCown completed 23 of his 30 attempts for 194 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, while Browns starter DeShone Kizer was successful with just eight of his 17 attempts for 87 yards with one interception and a lost fumble.

Out of the halftime break, Kizer was pulled from the game in favor of Kevin Hogan, who immediately engineered a touchdown drive. However, on the Browns’ next possession, Hogan was intercepted, and the Jets scored a pair of unanswered touchdowns to seal the comeback win.

On a day when Browns rookie kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a pair of first-half field goal tries, the Jets took a 3-0 lead when Chandler Catanzaro buried a 57-yard field attempt as the first half expired.

The Jets started the only scoring drive of the first half at their own 29-yard line following Gonzalez’s second miss, and despite having just 31 seconds to move the ball down the field, they were able to cobble together a six-play possession that ended in points.

Although the Browns took their first lead of the season when Hogan completed a 21-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end David Njoku, the Jets turned an interception into a touchdown and a 10-7 advantage with 4:17 to play in the third quarter.

Following the turnover, the Jets needed just two plays for McCown to find tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins with a fade pass in the corner of the end zone after he broke free of the coverage from safety Ibraheim Campbell.

On the interception, Hogan targeted second-year wide receiver Ricardo Louis down the right side of the field, but the ball caromed off of his hands and into the arms of veteran cornerback Morris Claiborne. After securing the pick, Claiborne stepped his way across the field and down the right sideline for a 28-yard gain before being forced out of bounds by Browns left guard Joel Bitonio.

The Jets pushed their lead over the Browns to 10 points, 17-7, when McCown engineered a 97-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jermaine Kearse with 8:30 to play in the fourth quarter.

On first-and-10 from the Cleveland 24-yard line, McCown took the snap and found Kearse open deep down the right side of the field. After securing the catch behind the Browns’ secondary, Kearse glided his way into the end zone for the touchdown.

Early in the drive, the Jets faced a third-and-two from their own 11-yard line, but McCown stood tall in the pocket, surveyed the field and found reserve tight end Eric Tomlinson for a 34-yard gain over the middle of the field.

Then, three plays after an 11-yard run around left end from wide receiver ArDarius Stewart, McCown found wide receiver Jeremy Kerley on the left side of the field for an 18-yard gain, which set up his touchdown pass to Kearse.

The Jets’ second touchdown drive of the game came after their defense held strong and forced a Browns turnover on downs when running back Isaiah Crowell failed to convert on fourth-and-two from the New York four-yard line.

