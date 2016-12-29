Cleveland Browns' Robert Griffin III cleared to play

Dec 24, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ken Blaze, Ken Blaze)

BEREA - It appears that Cleveland Browns' quarterback Robert Griffin III will get one last shot on Sunday.

The team announced Thursday morning that Griffin has been cleared to return after seeing a neurologist earlier in the day.

Griffin suffered a concussion during last week's game against the San Diego Chargers, which marked the team's first win of the season. Griffin completed 17 of 25 passes for 164 yards while rushing for 42.

The team says Griffin is expected to practice Thursday afternoon.

The Browns close the season in Pittsburgh Sunday.