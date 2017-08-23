Cleveland Browns sign former Glenville, Ohio State star Christian Bryant

Christian Bryant #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes breakups a pass intended for Matt LaCosse #40 of the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2011 in Champaign, Illinois. Ohio State defeated Illinois 17-7. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, 2011 Getty Images)

The Browns have added a little hometown flavor to their roster, signing defensive back and Cleveland native Christian Bryant to a contract Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Bryant, who graduated from Glenville High School in 2010, played four years at Ohio State under both Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer. His finest season came in 2012, when as junior he totaled 70 tackles, 12 pass deflections, and an interception to earn second-team All-Big Ten honors and help the Buckeyes go undefeated.

Drafted in the seventh round by the St. Louis Rams in 2014, Bryant remained on the practice squad before seeing time on the active roster in 2015. In 12 career games with the Rams and the Arizona Cardinals, Bryant has recorded five tackles. He also spent time on the New York Giants practice squad.

The 5-foot-10, 198-pound Bryant was waived by the Cardinals back on May 11 following a second stint with the team. He will wear number 36 with the Browns.

