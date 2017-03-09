Cleveland Browns sign free-agent receiver Kenny Britt

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Kenny Britt (18) is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback B.W. Webb (28) in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. (Photo: Chuck Cook, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns have hit the ground running on the first day of the new National Football League year, as they added a deep threat to their offense with the signing of veteran free-agent wide receiver Kenny Britt.

A 6-foot-3, 223-pound 28-year old native of Bayonne, New Jersey, Britt brings eight seasons of NFL experience with him to Cleveland. Over 104 games in eight NFL seasons, Britt turned 309 catches into 4,881 yards and 30 touchdowns with the Tennessee Titans and St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams.

“Kenny’s been a proven playmaker in the National Football League,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “Obviously, he brings credentials to the position and to the Cleveland Browns. He’s a big guy. He’s fast, tough. He’s made plays in his career, and we’re looking forward to him doing the same thing here.”





Britt has played in 12 or more games in seven of his eight seasons, including 73 of a possible 80 over the last five years.

Britt joins the Browns after his only 1,000-yard season, one in which he caught 68 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns. Britt averaged 14.7 yards per catch and 66.8 yards per game, caught 15 20-yard passes, four that went for 40 or more yards. Forty-seven of Britt’s 68 catches went for Rams first downs.

After a decrease in production over his final three seasons with the Titans, including just 11 catches for 96 yards in 12 games during the 2013 season, Britt flourished after moving onto the Rams organization.

Over his three seasons with the Rams, Britt caught 152 passes for 2,431 yards and 11 touchdowns. Britt averaged 15.99 yards per catch and 51.72 yards per game.

Britt joins an offense that struggled mightily on their way to a 1-15 record during the 2016 season.

Besieged by quarterback issues, including having to use six players behind center, the Browns totaled just 296 first downs and 4,976 yards, only 3,264 of which came through the passing game. The Browns had just 29 touchdowns as a team, including 15 through the air in 2016.

