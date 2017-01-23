Cleveland Browns sign linebacker Jamie Collins to four-year deal

The Cleveland Browns have signed free-agent-to-be Jamie Collins to a contract extension. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns have signed linebacker Jamie Collins to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Monday night.

Collins was due to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the 2017 league year in early March, but instead, chose to sign with the Browns, who acquired the linebacker in a trade with the New England Patriots back in October.

“I want to thank the Cleveland Browns organization for giving me this opportunity,” Collins said in a release announcing the move. “From the day I walked in the door, I felt welcomed by my new teammates and everyone in this organization.

“The past is the past as far as last season’s record, but today is a new day. I’m only looking forward. I know we have a lot of work to do, and with Coach Hue leading us and the front office bringing in talent, I feel like we are going to get there and I feel good about continuing my career here.”

Ranked near the bottom of the National Football League in several statistical categories, the Browns sought out and added talent to bolster their defense at the NFL trade deadline in November.



And bolster their roster they did by trading a draft pick to the Patriots in exchange for Collins, a veteran defender that has proven versatile enough to contribute on his side of the ball as well as special teams.

“It’s no secret how I feel about Jamie Collins,” Coach Hue Jackson said. “He’s an outstanding football player and a guy we think can be part of the foundation of a tremendous defense. I was excited when we were able to trade for him last season, and now, I’m even more excited knowing that he is going to part of our future.”

Over his career in New England, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Collins totaled 285 tackles, 10.5 sacks, five interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, four recoveries, one defensive touchdown and a blocked extra point.



Since joining the Browns (1-15) through a trade with the AFC Champion Patriots three months ago, Collins registered 69 total tackles, including 48 solo stops and 21 assists, two sacks and one forced fumble over his eight starts.

On the field for the fourth-most plays in the NFL this past season, the Browns allowed 392.4 yards and 22.8 first downs per game, and surrendered third-down conversions on 45.1 percent of their opponents’ attempts. Also, the Browns’ 26 sacks tied for the second fewest in the NFL.

After missing on the chance to retain four key free agents on the first day of the new league year last March -- right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, center Alex Mack, wide receiver Travis Benjamin and safety Tashaun Gipson -- the Browns have certainly hit the ground running this offseason.

“Jamie has shown throughout his NFL career that he is a very talented player with a rare skill set that allows him to impact games in a number of ways,” said Sashi Brown, the team’s executive vice president of football operations.

“He’s a versatile, smart, competitive and physical football player who has experienced winning at the highest level. Jamie was great to have in our building this season, and we look forward to him being a Cleveland Brown for a number of years to come. We are counting on him to be a big part of us becoming a winning team.”

