Cleveland Browns sign punter Britton Colquitt to contract extension

The Cleveland Browns have signed punter Britton Colquitt to a contract extension, the team announced Tuesday. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns continue to bolster their special-teams units.

Two weeks after reaching a new deal with long-snapper Charley Hughlett, the Browns signed punter Britton Colquitt to a contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

“I am thrilled,” Colquitt said in a release announcing the move. “My family couldn’t be happier. We love the organization and the fans.

“From Jimmy and Dee Haslam to Sashi (Brown) to the coaching staff with Hue (Jackson) and of course, Tabes (Chris Tabor), this is a great place to work. The Browns are a class act. I want to thank the organization for giving me this opportunity.”

During his first season with the Browns, Colquitt launched 83 punts a total of 3,761 yards, an average of 45.3 yards per kick. Factoring in the returns, Colquitt had a net average of 40.3 yards per kick, the second-best single-season average of his career.

Additionally, Colquitt put 22 punts inside the 20-yard line with a career-low two touchbacks and 23 fair catches.

Now in his eighth NFL season, which includes a six-year run with the Denver Broncos that culminated in a Super Bowl 50 championship, Colquitt has kicked 555 punts a total of 25,088 yards with 171 landing inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

(© 2017 WKYC)