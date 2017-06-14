Cleveland Browns sign quarterback DeShone Kizer

The Cleveland Browns signed quarterback DeShone Kizer on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns signed rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

A former quarterback at the University of Notre Dame, Kizer was selected by the Browns with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and was the eighth of 10 draft choices to reach an agreement on a contract with Cleveland.

In his two years as a starter, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Kizer completed 423 of his 696 attempts for 5,809 yards and 47 touchdowns against 19 interceptions.

Pressed into service because of an injury to Malik Zaire during the 2015 season, Kizer completed 211 of his 335 attempts for 2,884 yards and 21 touchdowns against 10 interceptions over 13 games with the Fighting Irish.

During a 4-8 season in 2016, Kizer battled through coaching issues to complete 212 of his 361 attempts for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns against nine interceptions despite being sacked 25 times behind the Fighting Irish’s struggling offensive line.

A native of Toledo, Kizer led Central Catholic High School to the 2012 Ohio Division II state championship by completing 108 of his 179 attempts for 1,611 yards and 17 touchdowns against just two interceptions during the season.

The Central Catholic Fighting Irish defeated the defending champion, Trotwood-Madison, 16-12, in the 2012 title game.

In his high-school career, Kizer completed 345 of his 584 attempts for 5,684 yards and 56 touchdowns. Additionally, he rushed for 1,211 yards and 17 touchdowns on 151 career carries.

In addition to Kizer, the Browns have signed defensive linemen Myles Garrett (first round), Larry Ogunjobi (third) and Caleb Brantley (sixth), defensive back Howard Wilson (fourth), offensive lineman Rod Johnson (fifth), kicker Zane Gonzalez (seventh) and running back Matthew Dayes (seventh).

The Browns have yet to agree to terms with two first-round selections, safety Jabrill Peppers and tight end David Njoku.

© 2017 WKYC-TV