Cleveland Browns sign rookie tight end David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns signed rookie tight end David Njoku, the team announced Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns signed tight end David Njoku, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

The Browns thought so highly of the former University of Miami (Florida) that they sent a pair of picks to the Green Bay Packers to get back into the first round and choose him with the No. 29 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.



Njoku was the third tight end to come off the board in the first round and the 20-year old adds both youth and athleticism to the Browns’ locker room.



A 6-foot-4, 245-pound native of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, Njoku spent two seasons with the Hurricanes, where he caught 64 passes, gained 1,060 yards and scored nine touchdowns, and the junior entered the 2017 NFL Draft after a stellar year.



In 2016, Njoku turned 43 catches into 698 yards and eight touchdowns for the Hurricanes.



In order to move back into the first round and choose Njoku at No. 29, the Browns sent the Nos. 33 (second round) and 108 selections (fourth) to the Packers after selecting former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett (No. 1 overall) and University of Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers (No. 25 overall) with their first two picks in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Browns are so confident that Njoku can be an impactful player that the day after his selection, the Browns released veteran tight end Gary Barnidge.

Njoku became the ninth of the Browns’ 10 picks from the 2017 NFL Draft to sign with the club, and his signing came one day after quarterback DeShone Kizer agreed to terms on a deal on Wednesday afternoon.

Peppers remains the only Browns selection yet to sign his rookie contract.

© 2017 WKYC-TV