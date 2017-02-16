Cleveland Browns sign snapper Charley Hughlett to contract extension

The Cleveland Browns have signed long snapper Charley Hughlett to a contract extension, the team announced Thursday night. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns have signed long snapper Charley Hughlett to a long-term contract extension, the team announced Thursday night.

“I am super excited,” said Hughlett. “I couldn’t be happier to be here. My wife and I are happy to call Cleveland our home. I can’t wait to start getting things turned around.”

The 6-oot-4, 248-pound Hughlett spent parts of the last three seasons with the Browns after being signed to the active roster from the Kansas City Chiefs’ on Christmas Eve in 2014.

A veteran of 32 games in the National Football League, including 16 each over the last two years, Hughlett handled all of the Browns’ long-snapping duties and registered four tackles on special-teams play during the 2015 season.

With Hughlett snapping the ball, the Browns’ combination of Cody Parkey and Patrick Murray converted 21 of their 27 field goal attempts. Additionally, Britton Colquitt launched 83 punts an average of 45.3 yards with only two touchbacks and 22 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Hughlett was a four-year letterman at the University of Central Florida, and earned second-team All-Conference USA honors as a senior during the 2013 season after handling long-snapping duties on punts, field goals and PAT tries.

Hughlett was also a second-team All-Conference USA honors as a junior.

