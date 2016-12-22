Cleveland Browns teammates happy for Joe Thomas

Cleveland Browns teammates are happy for Joe Thomas after his 10th straight Pro Bowl selection. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Veteran left tackle Joe Thomas made history for the Cleveland Browns when he was selected to his 10th straight Pro Bowl Tuesday night.



Thomas has gone 10 for 10 in all-star game nods since entering the league via the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft out of the University of Wisconsin. Thomas is the first Browns player ever selected to participate in 10 Pro Bowls.



“He is a guy who deserves it, really,” defensive lineman Danny Shelton said. “Just to do what he has done, it is amazing.



“He is someone that coming into the Browns, I looked forward to meeting and learning from him and actually competing against him. I didn’t get to the Pro Bowl my first year, so I am going to focus on continuing to grow and improve so I can compete against him with Pro Bowls.”



Thomas joined an elite group of athletes with the 10th straight selection, as defensive tackle Merlin Olsen (Los Angeles Rams), defensive back/running back Mel Renfro (Dallas Cowboys), running back Barry Sanders (Detroit Lions) and linebacker Lawrence Taylor (New York Giants) are the only players who went 10 for 10 in Pro Bowl appearances over their first decade in the NFL.



All are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, and spent their entire careers with one franchise.



Thomas has started each of the Browns’ 158 games over the last 10 seasons and has the NFL’s longest active streak for the most consecutive snaps played, 9,791.



Last season, Thomas became just the third player in franchise history, along with running back Jim Brown and tackle Lou Groza, to represent the Browns in nine Pro Bowls, and both have their numbers retired by the franchise in addition to being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



“He is just a pro’s pro,” quarterback Robert Griffin III said. “Joe Thomas, Joe Haden, Andrew Hawkins, these vets that have been here for a long time, Gary Barnidge, these guys are pro’s pros.



“They are going to show up to work, they are going to do their job to the best of their ability and they are going to make sure you can rely on them on game day. Joe has been awesome when it comes to that. It is for guys like that that you want to get that win. You don’t want to let that guy down.”