Cleveland Browns to host draft party in Muni Lot

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie)

CLEVELAND - We don't know if the Cleveland Browns will pick Mitch Trubisky or Myles Garrett with the first and 12th overall picks of the NFL Draft.

What we do know is fans can gather to find out.

The Browns announced plans for a tailgate draft party to be held at the Muni Lot on Draft Day, April 27.

The party begins at 5:30 p.m. and concludes at 11 p.m. There will be player and alumni appearances, food trucks and a giant screen on which the draft will be displayed.

Tickets will be free, but fans wanting to attend must register ahead of time. Tickets will become available April 6 at 10 a.m. Season ticket holders will have early access.

According to the Browns, there will about 650 free parking spots available for the tailgate party. They'll be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. The lot will open at 4 p.m.

Click here to learn more.

© 2017 WKYC-TV