Report: Cleveland Browns to release RGIII Friday

RGIII (Photo: Jason Miller, Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are expected to release quarterback Robert Griffin III, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday.

Browns are releasing Robert Griffin III today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2017

The move comes as a result of the team acquiring quarterback Brock Osweiler via trade Thursday. Griffin spent one season with the Browns, but spent most of the year sidelined due to injury.

Griffin appeared in five games for the Browns, throwing 87-147 for 886 yards and a 72.5 rating. Prior to that, he spent four seasons with the Washington Redskins as their No. 2 overall pick of the 2012 draft.

