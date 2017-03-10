WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Close

Report: Cleveland Browns to release RGIII Friday

WKYC 12:47 PM. EST March 10, 2017

The Cleveland Browns are expected to release quarterback Robert Griffin III, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday.

The move comes as a result of the team acquiring quarterback Brock Osweiler via trade Thursday. Griffin spent one season with the Browns, but spent most of the year sidelined due to injury.

Griffin appeared in five games for the Browns, throwing 87-147 for 886 yards and a 72.5 rating. Prior to that, he spent four seasons with the Washington Redskins as their No. 2 overall pick of the 2012 draft.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

This Reddit user predicted the Cleveland Browns' trade for Brock Osweiler

WKYC

Cleveland Browns answer doubters with impressive series of moves

WKYC

Cleveland Browns trade for QB Brock Osweiler

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories