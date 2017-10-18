Cleveland Browns to start QB DeShone Kizer against Tennessee Titans

Sep 10, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer (7) scrambles during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ken Blaze, Ken Blaze)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns are turning the offense over to rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer once again.



Prior to Wednesday’s practice, coach Hue Jackson announced that Kizer would start for the Browns (0-6) against the Tennessee Titans (3-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday.



Kizer started the first five games of the season for the Browns, but was pulled from a 17-14 loss to the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium after struggling through a turnover-plagued first-half and remained on the sideline for last Sunday’s 33-17 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston.



In relief of Kizer, who completed just eight of his 17 throws for 87 yards with one interception and one lost fumble, Hogan connected on 16 of his 19 attempts for 194 yards with two touchdowns and one interception on a deflection against the Jets.



Hogan finished the game with a 122.4 quarterback rating. Kizer posted a 38.1 rating in his fourth straight outing with a completion percentage under 50. However, against the Texans, Hogan completed 20 of his 37 attempts for 140 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.



In his five starts, Kizer completed 81 of his 159 attempts (50.9 percent) for 851 yards with three touchdowns against nine interceptions. Additionally, Kizer took 12 sacks for 63 lost yards and had a rating of 49.5.

© 2017 WKYC-TV