CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns have pulled off the shocker of the day as the National Football league prepares to start a new league year.

The Browns orchestrated a trade with the Houston Texans and for a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Cleveland acquired quarterback Brock Osweiler, as well as a sixth-round choice in this year's draft and a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“We’re really excited to acquire a second-round draft choice in this trade,” said Sashi Brown, the executive vice president of football operations. “Draft picks are extremely important to our approach in building a championship caliber football team. We are intent on adding competition to every position on our roster and look forward to having Brock come in and compete.”

Last offseason, Osweiler signed a four-year, $72 million contract but struggled in his first, and only season with the Texans. Osweiler’s contract with the Texans had language in it that fully guaranteed two years and $37 million.

In five NFL seasons, four with the Denver Broncos and one with the Texans, Osweiler completed 488 of his 815 attempts (59.9 percent) for 5,083 yards and 26 touchdowns against 22 interceptions over 36 career games. Osweiler has a career passer rating of 77.4.

Of Osweiler’s 488 career completions, 47 went for at least 20 yards, but just eight led to gains of 40 or more yards.

Osweiler earned the four-year contract after stepping in for future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning for part of the 2015 season, one that ended with the Broncos beating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

Osweiler completed 170 of his 275 attempts (61.8 percent) for 1,967 yards and 10 touchdowns against six interceptions, but when given the chance to start without a challenge in Houston, he struggled mightily.

Although the Texans won the AFC South Division in 2016 and beat the Oakland Raiders in the Wildcard Round, the 6-foot-8, 235-pound Osweiler completed 301 of his 510 attempts for 2,957 yards and 15 touchdowns against 16 interceptions in 15 games.

He added 131 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.

In two postseason games in 2016, Osweiler completed 37 of his 65 attempts for 365 yards and two touchdowns against three interceptions.

