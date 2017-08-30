The Cleveland Browns traded offensive lineman Cam Erving to the Kansas City Chiefs for a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns continue to shape their roster for the 2017 season and part with former first-round picks from previous regimes.

Hours after releasing two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden, the Browns announced on Twitter that they traded offensive lineman Cameron Erving to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 19th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida State University, Erving was expected to be the heir-apparent to center Alex Mack if and when he chose to leave in free agency, which he ultimately did prior to the 2016 season.

However, Erving struggled with consistency and was bounced around from guard to center to tackle over his two-plus seasons with the Browns. Erving played in 29 games and made the start in 17 of those contests. He started 12 games at center and one at right tackle for the 2016 Browns, who set a franchise mark for futility with a 1-15 record.

A 6-foot-6, 308-pound red-shirt senior from Moultrie, Georgia, Erving was a first-team All-American (CBS Sports) in 2014, and received similar recognition from The Sporting News, USA Today and Sports Illustrated in 2013. He was a two-time winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given annually to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s best blocker as selected by head coaches and defensive coordinators in the league.

In addition to his size, Erving displayed athleticism and versatility during his career with the Seminoles.

Originally a defensive lineman, Erving moved to left tackle in 2013 and was named an All-American. Then, midway through the 2014 season, he moved to center, and earned All-ACC status at two positions along the offensive line. With Erving leading the way, the Seminoles averaged 33.7 points and 441.4 yards per game during the 2014 season.

However, he never lived up to expectations, struggled in a competition for the right tackle spot in training camp, and that lack of development led to the trade to Kansas City, where he will reunite with someone he almost replaced, right tackle Mitchell Schwartz.

