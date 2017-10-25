Cleveland Browns unveil new soccer-inspired logo for trip to London

(Photo: Photo via Cleveland Browns)

When the Cleveland Browns head to London this weekend, they'll do so with some futbol flair.

Four days ahead of the team's Sunday matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, which will take place at Twickenham Stadium in London, England, the Browns' official Twitter account unveiled a new logo intended for social media use. The crest is meant to emulate such logos that have become prominent in soccer, which is also England's most popular sport.

According to the Browns' art director, Mark Podolak, the eight starts on the design are intended to represent the team's eight championships, while the 16 stripes are indicative of the franchise's 16 Hall of Famers. The 46, meanwhile, represents the year the team -- or "club" -- was founded, 1946.

For comparison's sake, here are the crest designs for Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew and New York City F.C.

Supposed to mimic a soccer logo for their game over in London. pic.twitter.com/IG4yPoLOSu — Joe Gemma (@JoeDGemma) October 25, 2017

In addition to their social media logo, the Browns' will be usuing the hashtag #BrownsUnited -- a play on the verbiage used in the names of popular Premier League teams, such as Manchester United F.C.

As for how the winless Browns will actually fare on the field in their foray across the pond, the team was dealt a blow on Wednesday when it was revealed defensive end Myles Garrett had entered concussion protocol and will likely miss the game.

