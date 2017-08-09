WKYC
Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints: Everything to know about first pre-season game

Ryan Haidet, WKYC 5:43 AM. EDT August 10, 2017

CLEVELAND -- Football is back!

Thursday marks the first pre-season game for the Cleveland Browns as they battle the New Orleans Saints.

Here’s everything you need to know…

WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

WHEN: Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.

WHO: Brock Osweiler is the starting quarterback for the Browns. He wears #17.

RULES: Going to the stadium to watch the game in person? Here’s the current bag policy and a list of prohibited items.

YOUR THOUGHTS: Will the Browns win the game? Vote in our Facebook poll:

WHAT’S NEXT: Three more pre-season games against the New York Giants (Aug. 21 at home), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Aug. 26 away) and the Chicago Bears (Aug. 31 away).

OFFICIAL SEASON: The first official game of the season happens Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium.

