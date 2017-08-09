Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints: Everything to know about first pre-season game

CLEVELAND -- Football is back!
Thursday marks the first pre-season game for the Cleveland Browns as they battle the New Orleans Saints.
Here’s everything you need to know…
WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
WHEN: Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.
WHO: Brock Osweiler is the starting quarterback for the Browns. He wears #17.
WHAT’S NEXT: Three more pre-season games against the New York Giants (Aug. 21 at home), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Aug. 26 away) and the Chicago Bears (Aug. 31 away).
OFFICIAL SEASON: The first official game of the season happens Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium.
