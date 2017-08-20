Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants: Everything to know

CLEVELAND -- It’s game day, Cleveland!
The Browns are back in action Monday night at FirstEnergy Stadium for game two of the pre-season -- and it all airs on WKYC.
Here’s a guide to the game:
WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
WHEN: Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
HOW TO WATCH: No ticket to the game? No worries! Watch it all on Channel 3 with pre-game coverage starting at 7 p.m.
WHO: Brock Osweiler is the starting quarterback for the Browns as they take on the New York Giants. He wears #17. He was also the starting quarterback when the Browns won their first pre-season game against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 10.
RULES: Going to the stadium to watch the game in person? Here’s the current bag policy and a list of prohibited items.
WHAT’S NEXT: Two more pre-season games remain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Aug. 26 away) and the Chicago Bears (Aug. 31 away).
OFFICIAL SEASON: The first official game of the season happens Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium.
FOLLOW ALONG: Be sure to join the conversation using #3Browns and following WKYC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. You an also find more information about the game on WKYC.com.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs