Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants: Everything to know

CLEVELAND -- It’s game day, Cleveland!

The Browns are back in action Monday night at FirstEnergy Stadium for game two of the pre-season -- and it all airs on WKYC.

Here’s a guide to the game:

WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

WHEN: Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH: No ticket to the game? No worries! Watch it all on Channel 3 with pre-game coverage starting at 7 p.m.

WHO: Brock Osweiler is the starting quarterback for the Browns as they take on the New York Giants. He wears #17. He was also the starting quarterback when the Browns won their first pre-season game against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 10.

RULES: Going to the stadium to watch the game in person? Here’s the current bag policy and a list of prohibited items.

WHAT’S NEXT: Two more pre-season games remain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Aug. 26 away) and the Chicago Bears (Aug. 31 away).

OFFICIAL SEASON: The first official game of the season happens Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium.

