Cleveland Browns WR Corey Coleman has hand surgery, timetable for return is TBA

BEREA, Ohio -- For the second straight season, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman suffered a broken bone in his right hand, but this time around, surgery was required to fix the damage, and a timetable for his return has yet to be determined.

Browns coach Hue Jackson confirmed the injury, which occurred in a 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday, and said Coleman was already undergoing surgery on Monday to repair the broken hand.

“Corey, obviously, broke his hand,” Jackson said. “He’ll have some time out. It’s the same hand, different bone. It’s unfortunate, but those things happen.

“The guy’s worked so hard getting ready for this season, but we know these things happen in football.”

Depending on Coleman’s response and recovery time from surgery, the Browns could elect to put him on injured reserve with a designation for return after eight weeks on the sideline.

“Don’t know the timetable, but hopefully, we’ll get him back,” Jackson said. “We’ll see how everything unfolds. Until everything is done will we know exactly which direction to go.

“I think he was getting better. There’s no question about that, and he was definitely heading in the right direction, so it’s unfortunate. It’s unfortunate, but it’s something we go through, and we’ve got to get through it.”

After two games, Coleman is tied for second on the team with six receptions, which he turned into 62 yards and one touchdown. Averaging 10.3 yards per catch, Coleman is the only Browns receiver with a touchdown this season.

In 2016, Coleman suffered a broken bone in his right hand in the week leading up to the third game of the season and missed six weeks of play. However, the 2016 injury did not require surgery.

In two years with the Browns, Coleman has been on the receiving end of 39 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns over 12 games, all of which he started.

Fresh off the practice squad Saturday, wide receiver Rashard Higgins could see an expanded role in the coming weeks.

Higgins played in all 16 of the Browns’ games during the 2016 season, and yet, it took him one game after being elevated from the practice squad to surpass everything he had in the NFL accomplished to this point.

After catching just six passes for 77 yards in 2016, Higgins was signed off of the practice squad Saturday and on Sunday, turned in a seven-catch, 95-yard performance in the loss at Baltimore.

“The ‘Next Man Up’ mentality,” Jackson said. “We’ve got to coach the guys that we have here. There’s nothing else, nothing magical that’s going to happen that way. I know Sashi (Brown) and his team will doing everything they can to see if there’s somebody else that can help us, but I don’t look at it that way.

“I think the guys that are on our football team have got to step up and play. We saw Rashard go out there and play extremely well and do some good things. Who’s going to be the next guy that steps up and takes the opportunity and makes something happen?”

