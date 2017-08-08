Cleveland Browns WR Corey Coleman won't be charged in assault case

BEREA, OH - AUGUST 2, 2017: Wide receiver Corey Coleman #19 of the Cleveland Browns runs a route during a training camp practice on August 2, 2017 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. (Photo: Diamond Images, 2017 DIAMOND IMAGES)

CLEVELAND - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office has declined to file charges against Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman in the December 2016 assault of a 26-year-old man.

Coleman's brother Jonathan, 25, and Jared Floyd, 24, have both been indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony.

The assault took place in the lobby of Pinnacle Condominiums on West Lakeside Avenue in Cleveland on New Year's Eve. Detectives from the Cleveland Police Department looked into the possible involvement of others, including Corey Coleman.

DNA testing done by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office found no evidence implicating Coleman.

The two men charged for the assault, Jonathan Coleman and Jared Floyd, will have a pre-trial hearing on August 14 in Cuyahoga County Common Please Court.

