Cleveland Browns WR Kenny Britt isn't excited for team's trip to London

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 24: Kenny Britt #18 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Photo: Andy Lyons, 2017 Getty Images)

Laying claim to an 0-7 record this season, the lack of excitement that currently surrounds the Cleveland Browns is understandable.

But as the team prepares to head to London for a Sunday matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, at least one player in particular is lacking even more enthusiasm than usual.

Browns wide receiver Kenny Britt made the same trip across the pond a year ago when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Suffice to say, Britt didn't enjoy his time in London -- and it didn't seem to have much to do with his former team's 17-10 loss to the New York Giants.

“I hated London, hated it,” Britt said, according to ESPN's Pat McManamon. “I hated it with a passion.”

Per McManamon, Britt continued: “I hated everything about it,” Britt said. “I hated the flight. I hated us being there so long. I hated the flight back. I hated the food. You can ask my wife the same thing, and she’ll give you the same answer.”

Asked if there was anything Britt did enjoy about the trip, the 29-year-old replied: "Nothing."

Ironically, most Browns fans would probably prefer if Britt didn't make his return to England this weekend.

After signing a four-year, $32.5 million contract with Cleveland last offseason, Britt has recorded just 10 catches for 128 yards and 1 touchdown in five appearances this season. In the Browns' loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, he received loud boos from fans at FirstEnergy Stadium when introduced with the starting lineup and while gingerly walking off the field following a dropped pass in overtime.

A week prior, he was sent home from the team's trip to Houston after missing curfew alongside fellow wide receiver Corey Coleman.

On Thursday, the sports contracts and salaries website Spotrac released its NFL free agency grades. Britt received a red mark, which represents "below average" value, with Michael Ginnitti writing that "Britt is in the running for the bust of the year."

Britt's struggles have led to head coach Hue Jackson remaining noncommittal to Britt's status as a starting wide receiver. But regardless of how much he plays, it appears Britt will in fact be in London this weekend -- despite the disdain for the trip he's already expressed.

© 2017 WKYC-TV