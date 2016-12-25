Cody Kessler came on in relief of RG3 in Cleveland Browns' first win

Cleveland Browns quarterback Cody Kessler (6) throws a pass during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 20-17. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Cody Kessler promised to be ready if called upon during Saturday’s game against the San Diego Chargers, and it was a good thing he was.



With 10:20 to play in the fourth quarter, starter Robert Griffin III was sent off the field by an official, and was evaluated for a concussion, both on the bench and in the locker room, where it was determined that he had suffered the head injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.



Kessler completed two of his three passes for 11 yards in a 20-17 win over the Chargers, the Browns’ first of the season.



“I’ve never done that before in my career,” Kessler said. “It was something new for me. Stayed in the gameplan and prepared all week. I just came in there, wanted to protect the football, run as much time off as we could and get the win. Robert played great all day. He played such a great game, and I was just fortunate enough to be able to come in and finish it off.”



Although Kessler completed only two passes for 11 yards, his nine-yard throw to rookie wide receiver Corey Coleman on a slant route not only moved the ball from the 26-yard line out to the 35, but also, took another 1:13 off of the fourth-quarter clock, which proved critical as the Chargers rushed a last-second field goal try that sailed wide right.



“We’ve seen how Cody fights,” wide receiver Andrew Hawkins said. “We’ve seen Cody in this situation, too and, we had the utmost confidence in him that he was going make the plays we needed in order to win the game. Even if it was just a few passes or getting to the line of scrimmage, every inch matters, and we were able to get the win.”

The Chargers had a chance to tie the game at the end of regulation, but kicker Josh Lambo pushed a field goal attempt wide right, and the Browns broke a 17-game losing streak dating back to last December.

“I thought he made it,” Kessler said. “From the sideline, it was a tough angle. I heard somebody yell, ‘He missed,’ and then, I looked at the ref and saw that he was waving ‘No Good’. At that point, I just erupted. It was a great feeling. It’s been a long time coming. These guys put so much into it, so much hard work. Coach Jackson has really kept this group together. To be able to get that win is something special.

“We’ve come so close so many times before. This time, the clock ran out, we were winning and it was a great feeling. It’s something to build off of for next week. The season is not over. We still have one more game.”