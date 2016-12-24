Cody Kessler ready for duty if needed by Cleveland Browns

Rookie quarterback Cody Kessler is ready for duty if needed by the Cleveland Browns against the San Diego Chargers today. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson named Robert Griffin III the starting quarterback for today’s game against the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium, but left open the possibility of making a change if the team is in need of one.

And should Jackson decide that such a change is needed and calls upon rookie quarterback Cody Kessler in relief Griffin, the first-year professional will be ready.

“Anytime you don’t start a game and you come in off the bench, it is different from rhythm aspects, but at the same time, there is no excuse for not being ready,” Kessler said. “You have to stay prepared, and then, you have to be ready to go whatever time it may be, if it even does happen. You have to be ready to go. For me, it is just continue to support these guys and be a great teammate on the sideline and just be ready to go and be prepared the whole week.”

On the season, Kessler has completed 126 of his 192 attempts (65.6 percent) for 1,369 yards and six touchdowns against two interceptions. Kessler was limited to eight starts because of two concussions in a month.

However, Kessler is confident he is healthy and ready to go after the injuries.

“I am not concerned at all,” Kessler said. “I am not. I feel fine, and they cleared me and I am ready to go, and that is my mindset going into it. It is football. Things happen. It is a violent sport, but me personally, that is the last thing I am worrying about. I am focusing on San Diego and the gameplan this week and getting ready to go.”

If anything, having to sit out several weeks because of the two concussions has increased Kessler’s desire to get back onto the field and prove he can stay healthy.



“As a competitor, you always want to be out there,” Kessler said. “I will be the first guy to tell you that I always want to be out there, but at the same time, if I am not, I will be the first guy there supporting Robert or Josh (McCown) or whoever it is throughout the season that has been out there.

“You want to win. You want to win games, and if you get your chance to go out there and compete, then obviously, you are going to go out there and do the best you can, but if not, you are in the game, you are staying in the gameplan and supporting everybody. Yeah, as a competitor, you always want to be out there.”