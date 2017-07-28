Corey Coleman 'ready to go,' prove his worth to Cleveland Browns

Second-year wide receiver Corey Coleman is "ready to go" after an injury in OTAs and is working to prove his worth to the Cleveland Browns. (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- Since being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, wide receiver Corey Coleman has been hampered by injuries, including a hamstring issue as well as a broken hand that he suffered in a practice ahead of a Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Again bothered by a hamstring injury during organized team activities earlier in the summer, Coleman got the all-clear from the Browns’ trainers and returned to the field for the first day of training camp at the team’s Berea headquarters Thursday.

“I’m ready to go,” Coleman said. “I got cleared by the trainers and stuff and I’ll ease my way back into it. I’ll be out there for everything.”

Limited to 10 games during his rookie season, Coleman was tracking down a pass during an OTA drill when he suffered the latest hamstring injury.

“Freak accident,” Coleman said. “I caught a deep ball, you know stuff happens. I don’t blame nobody. It was just a freak accident, went down, the guy brought me down to the ground and that’s when I got hurt.”

However, Coleman is healthy now, and with the latest hamstring injury in the rearview mirror, Coleman is anxious to "just stay healthy, listen to my coaches, come out here each and every day and get better” throughout training camp.

“I couldn’t catch a break, but everything happens for a reason, and I’m back out here ready to roll and I’m excited,” Coleman said.

After catching just 33 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns in those 10 games in 2016, Coleman believes a greater knowledge of the playbook will allow him to be the playmaker the Browns thought he was when they invested a first-round pick on him.

“They drafted me in the first round, first receiver for a reason, and I’m confident in my ability and I know what I’ve got to do,” Coleman said.

“I’ve got big goals, big dreams and you know, obvious, to reach those goals for me and for the people who believed in me, who brought me here, too. I don’t want to disappoint them or myself or my mom.”

With an increased level of productivity from himself and the other skill position players on offense, Coleman is anxious better the team’s 1-15 record from the 2016 season.

“We try to erase that,” Coleman said. “We try not to think about last year, but deep down inside, it’s still a burning fire. No one likes to lose, so we’re a totally different team and everyone’s focused and it’s going to be an exciting year.

“Everyone knows our tasks, what we’ve got to do to get better as a football team.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV