DeShone Kizer: Cleveland Browns confident they can correct mistakes, win games

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer says the Cleveland Browns are confident they can fix mistakes and starting winning games in the second half of the 2017 season. (Photo: Steven Flynn, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns are “absolutely” close to finding success on the field.

Despite an 0-8 record and fourth-place standing in the AFC North Division, rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer feels the Browns are in a good place despite a 33-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Twickenham Stadium in London two weeks ago.

“We have a couple games that are three-point games,” We have hung tight with some of the better teams in this league. At the end of the day, almost doesn’t cut it, so you are going to accept 0-8 for 0-8, but understand that the line that we need to cross is very close.

“We feel pretty confident on offense that if we don’t turn the ball over and we eliminate some of those shots to our own foot that we are going to be able to go out and start winning some games.”

Kizer was benched in each of his previous two starts and sat out a full game in-between heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Vikings.

However, for the first time in a month, Kizer played a full game, completing 18 of his 34 attempts for 179 yards with no touchdowns and five carries for 18 yards with one score in a loss to the Vikings (6-2). More importantly for the Browns, Kizer did not turn the ball over in the loss.

“Didn’t turn the ball over,” Kizer said. “That was obviously the ultimate goal. Obviously, the only thing only thing I am going to learn with my game, and that is something that we attacked, and I was able to be team-protecting with the ball. That has been the ultimate goal for me.

“Now, I have to go out and make a couple more plays. Obviously, you had a couple balls out on the sideline to David (Njoku) that could change a game. It is now about taking the progress in the turnover side of things and turning it into making a couple more plays, so we can put more points on the board.”

In his first seven NFL starts, Kizer completed 111 of his 213 attempts (52.1 percent) for 1,144 yards with three touchdowns against a league-worst 11 interceptions. Additionally, Kizer has taken 15 sacks for 81 lost yards and holds a 51.1 quarterback rating.

“Accept the downfalls, the weaknesses that you are going to see on tape,” Kizer said. “Do whatever you can to create a plan to improve those, but also, find a positive and how you can build on them.

“I think that we are in a position now at 0-8 that we can make some slight changes in terms of mindset, gameplan, guys who need to touch the ball more and things like that. If we can all go and figure out what those positives and those strengths are for ourselves, then hopefully, we can come back and attack those moving forward.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV