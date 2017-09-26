DeShone Kizer: Cleveland Browns remain positive despite third straight loss

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer says the Cleveland Browns remain positive despite their third straight loss. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- When the Cleveland Browns suffered a 31-28 setback to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday night, they incurred their third straight loss to start the 2017 regular season and 18th defeat in the last 19 outings.

Although the Browns have yet to win a game in 2017, rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer says the mood in the locker room is “still positive.”

“You go back and you watch the film, and you go back and you evaluate where you are, and we’re right where we want to be, we just don’t have the W’s to support it,” Kizer said. “We’re driving the ball down the field.

“We know that on offense, we take away one simple thing, and that’s turnovers, and we’re the offense that we want to be. On defense, if we go out and we stop the big playmakers on the other offense, that we’re going to be a great defense. Everything is right there. We have the talent, we have the players, we have the mentality, it’s just about going out and making sure that we’re executing from the first snap to the last snap of every game.”

Despite a furious late-game comeback effort, turnovers, three-and-outs, chunk plays and multiple penalties doomed the Browns in their inter-division matchup against the Colts.

The Browns (0-3) committed three turnovers, had four three-and-outs and were flagged 10 times for 113 yards, all of which combined with the explosive plays from quarterback Jacoby Brissett and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, and the Colts (1-2) rode that momentum to the victory.

“I think that that's what's most disappointing right now is that we know that we're going out there and we're working pretty hard and we understand what it takes to win. Now, it's about executing consistently, like I've said over and over again, to get to those wins,” Kizer said.

After losing back-to-back AFC North Division games to the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium (Sept. 10) and against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium (Sept. 17), the Browns have a chance to not only get their first win of the season, but also, the first against a divisional foe in over two years.

The Browns kick off a two-game homestand against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

“Every game’s crucial,” Kizer said. “You want to go 1-0 every week, but we do understand that this upcoming game against Cincinnati is going to be a divisional opponent that could mean a lot to us.

“If you want to look at this season in quarters in a sense, you want to make sure that you end the first quarter with some momentum going into the second one and hope to start stringing together some games that could turn into a turnaround season that goes in the direction we want it to go.”

